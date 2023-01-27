Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 768 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA reduced its position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,916 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 768 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $5,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 1,252.2% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 311 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. 66.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cincinnati Financial Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of CINF stock traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $105.18. 62,289 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 450,894. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $88.66 and a twelve month high of $143.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Cincinnati Financial Cuts Dividend

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. Cincinnati Financial had a positive return on equity of 7.00% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. Cincinnati Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is -766.67%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Dirk J. Debbink acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $106.13 per share, with a total value of $106,130.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 45,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,829,127.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CINF has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $98.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com cut Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.00.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

Featured Articles

