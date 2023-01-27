Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 8,749 Shares of Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA cut its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,269 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 8,749 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned about 1.09% of Mesa Laboratories worth $8,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geneva Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Mesa Laboratories in the third quarter valued at about $14,758,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Mesa Laboratories during the third quarter worth about $5,092,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 384.3% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 22,281 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,138,000 after buying an additional 17,680 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 13.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 128,332 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,172,000 after buying an additional 15,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 18.9% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,979 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $12,671,000 after buying an additional 14,303 shares in the last quarter. 93.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mesa Laboratories alerts:

Mesa Laboratories Trading Up 0.4 %

MLAB traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $192.93. 32,818 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,490. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $176.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.56. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $114.21 and a one year high of $286.20.

Mesa Laboratories Announces Dividend

Mesa Laboratories ( NASDAQ:MLAB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $1.24. The company had revenue of $58.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.24 million. Mesa Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 6.71% and a negative net margin of 1.78%. Equities research analysts forecast that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. Mesa Laboratories’s payout ratio is -84.21%.

Insider Activity at Mesa Laboratories

In other Mesa Laboratories news, Director Shannon Hall sold 230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.97, for a total transaction of $40,243.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 957 shares in the company, valued at $167,446.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Shannon Hall sold 230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.97, for a total transaction of $40,243.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 957 shares in the company, valued at $167,446.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Bradley Schmieder sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.45, for a total transaction of $438,625.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 68,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,101,839.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,401 shares of company stock worth $1,220,815. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MLAB. StockNews.com cut Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 21st. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Mesa Laboratories to $166.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

About Mesa Laboratories

(Get Rating)

Mesa Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells life sciences tools and quality control products and services in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's Sterilization and Disinfection Control segment manufactures and sells biological, cleaning, and chemical indicators that are used to assess the effectiveness of sterilization and disinfection processes in the hospital, dental, medical device, and pharmaceutical industries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mesa Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesa Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.