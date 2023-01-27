Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 9,429 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lowered its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,374 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 9,429 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $8,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,890 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Yum! Brands by 0.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 761,575 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $90,284,000 after buying an additional 3,024 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $664,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 7.4% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,530 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Yum! Brands by 10.8% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,862 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 4,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.52, for a total transaction of $547,366.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,076,011.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Trading Down 0.6 %

YUM stock traded down $0.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $128.28. 489,011 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,337,262. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.46, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.99. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.96 and a 52-week high of $132.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $128.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.05.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.05). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 19.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is currently 52.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $122.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Argus raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $149.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.31.

Yum! Brands Profile

(Get Rating)

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.