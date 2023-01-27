Glenview Trust Co Acquires New Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Glenview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 4,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in AstraZeneca by 48.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,530,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,816,000 after acquiring an additional 8,319,805 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 105,084.2% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,845,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,085,000 after buying an additional 4,841,227 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 407.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,093,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,553,000 after buying an additional 3,286,137 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,096,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,543,000 after buying an additional 1,718,792 shares during the period. Finally, Axiom Investors LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 2nd quarter worth $100,592,000. 16.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “c” rating to an “a” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from £125 ($154.76) to £135 ($167.14) in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from £120 ($148.57) to £130 ($160.95) in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9,510.67.

Shares of AZN stock opened at $65.99 on Friday. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52-week low of $52.65 and a 52-week high of $72.12. The stock has a market cap of $204.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $68.44 and a 200-day moving average of $62.81.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 29.40%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

