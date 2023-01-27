Glenview Trust Co Purchases 400 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Glenview Trust Co lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,173 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OXY. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,435,000. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 623.4% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 58,516 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,445,000 after purchasing an additional 50,427 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 16.1% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 28,693 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 3,970 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Occidental Petroleum by 18.3% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,158 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 4,054 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Occidental Petroleum by 5.0% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 193,166 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,055,000 after acquiring an additional 9,134 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $76.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $74.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.18.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

OXY opened at $67.09 on Friday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.39 and a fifty-two week high of $77.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.59, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.25 and a 200 day moving average of $66.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by ($0.04). Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 59.90% and a net margin of 35.11%. The business had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.35 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 4.33%.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

