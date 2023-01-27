Global Petroleum (LON:GBP) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.36

Shares of Global Petroleum Limited (LON:GBP – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.36 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.32 ($0.00). Global Petroleum shares last traded at GBX 0.33 ($0.00), with a volume of 13,262,156 shares changing hands.

Global Petroleum Trading Down 2.1 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.36 million and a PE ratio of -1.65.

About Global Petroleum

Global Petroleum Limited, together with its subsidiaries, explores for oil and gas properties in Africa. The company primarily owns an 78% participating interest in the Namibian project consisting of offshore blocks 1910B and 2010A covering an area of 5,798square kilometers located in Walvis Basin, Namibia.

