Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:DJIA) Shares Down 0.4%

Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:DJIA – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $21.93 and last traded at $22.03. Approximately 27,136 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 56,077 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.11.

Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DJIA. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF in the second quarter valued at $47,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $96,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $102,000. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $306,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $362,000.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.