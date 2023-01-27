Global X MSCI China Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIH) Trading Up 0%

Global X MSCI China Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIH – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 0% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $19.42 and last traded at $19.42. Approximately 754 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 2,647 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.41.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.81.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glovista Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Global X MSCI China Health Care ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,243,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Global X MSCI China Health Care ETF by 350.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 20,009 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in Global X MSCI China Health Care ETF by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 36,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 12,613 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global X MSCI China Health Care ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $144,000.

