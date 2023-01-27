Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH) Short Interest Update

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,300 shares, a growth of 84.0% from the December 31st total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ CATH traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.60. The company had a trading volume of 7,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,814. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.79. Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF has a 12 month low of $42.55 and a 12 month high of $57.04.

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.364 dividend. This is a boost from Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CATH. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 13,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 70,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,286,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its stake in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 2,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 3,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter.

