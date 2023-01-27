Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF (NASDAQ:EDOC) Short Interest Down 34.2% in January

Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF (NASDAQ:EDOC – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a drop of 34.2% from the December 31st total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of EDOC stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,918. Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF has a 52-week low of $10.61 and a 52-week high of $15.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.06.

Get Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF (NASDAQ:EDOC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.