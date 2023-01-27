Global X Thematic Growth ETF (NASDAQ:GXTG) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Global X Thematic Growth ETF (NASDAQ:GXTG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 197,800 shares, a growth of 3,496.4% from the December 31st total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 16.9 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Global X Thematic Growth ETF by 9.6% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X Thematic Growth ETF by 7.1% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X Thematic Growth ETF by 6.2% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Global X Thematic Growth ETF by 7.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 49,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 3,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in Global X Thematic Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000.

Global X Thematic Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GXTG stock opened at $26.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.45. Global X Thematic Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $22.36 and a 12-month high of $39.91.

Global X Thematic Growth ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.302 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This is a boost from Global X Thematic Growth ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.04.

