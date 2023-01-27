Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Good Times Restaurants Price Performance

Shares of Good Times Restaurants stock opened at $2.68 on Tuesday. Good Times Restaurants has a 1 year low of $2.02 and a 1 year high of $4.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.64. The company has a market capitalization of $31.85 million, a P/E ratio of -89.24 and a beta of 1.86.

Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 15th. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $35.19 million during the quarter. Good Times Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 1.91%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Good Times Restaurants Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GTIM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Good Times Restaurants by 56.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,909 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 7,918 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Good Times Restaurants during the third quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Good Times Restaurants by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 393,683 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 8,371 shares in the last quarter. 13.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Good Times Restaurants, Inc engages in restaurant operation through its wholly owned restaurants: Good Times Drive Thru, Inc, BD of Colorado, LLC, Bad Daddy’s Franchise Development, LLC, and Bad Daddy’s International, LLC. It operates under the Good Times Burgers and Frozen Custard, and Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar restaurant segments.

