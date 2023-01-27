Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
Good Times Restaurants Price Performance
Shares of Good Times Restaurants stock opened at $2.68 on Tuesday. Good Times Restaurants has a 1 year low of $2.02 and a 1 year high of $4.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.64. The company has a market capitalization of $31.85 million, a P/E ratio of -89.24 and a beta of 1.86.
Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 15th. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $35.19 million during the quarter. Good Times Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 1.91%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Good Times Restaurants Company Profile
Good Times Restaurants, Inc engages in restaurant operation through its wholly owned restaurants: Good Times Drive Thru, Inc, BD of Colorado, LLC, Bad Daddy’s Franchise Development, LLC, and Bad Daddy’s International, LLC. It operates under the Good Times Burgers and Frozen Custard, and Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar restaurant segments.
