Got Guaranteed (GOTG) Price Down 11.1% This Week

Got Guaranteed (GOTG) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. Got Guaranteed has a total market cap of $84.02 million and $51,335.69 worth of Got Guaranteed was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Got Guaranteed token can now be bought for about $0.28 or 0.00001207 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Got Guaranteed has traded 11.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Got Guaranteed Profile

Got Guaranteed’s launch date was November 19th, 2021. Got Guaranteed’s total supply is 1,800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. The official website for Got Guaranteed is gotg.world. Got Guaranteed’s official Twitter account is @gotg58900461 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Got Guaranteed

According to CryptoCompare, “GotG launched a DAG guarantee·insurance solution in the digital asset market. GotG is a platform in the digital asset market that implements the DAG guarantee·insurance solution to improve the stability of digital asset investors.Telegram”

