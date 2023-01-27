Got Guaranteed Price Hits $0.28 (GOTG)

Got Guaranteed (GOTG) traded down 6.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 27th. One Got Guaranteed token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00001230 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Got Guaranteed has traded 14.5% lower against the dollar. Got Guaranteed has a total market capitalization of $84.62 million and $57,818.25 worth of Got Guaranteed was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Got Guaranteed

Got Guaranteed was first traded on November 19th, 2021. Got Guaranteed’s total supply is 1,800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. Got Guaranteed’s official website is gotg.world. Got Guaranteed’s official Twitter account is @gotg58900461 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Got Guaranteed

According to CryptoCompare, “GotG launched a DAG guarantee·insurance solution in the digital asset market. GotG is a platform in the digital asset market that implements the DAG guarantee·insurance solution to improve the stability of digital asset investors.Telegram”

