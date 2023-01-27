Great Eagle (OTCMKTS:GEAHF) Stock Price Up 4.8%

Great Eagle Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GEAHF – Get Rating)’s share price rose 4.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.40 and last traded at $2.40. Approximately 464 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 1,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.29.

Great Eagle Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

About Great Eagle

(Get Rating)

Great Eagle Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, and manages residential, office, retail, and hotel properties in Asia, North America, Australasia, and Europe. The company operates through Hotel Operation, Property Investment, Property Development, Other Operations, Champion REIT, Langham, and US Real Estate Fund segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Great Eagle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Eagle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.