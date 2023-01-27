Great Eagle (OTCMKTS:GEAHF) Stock Price Up 4.8%

Great Eagle Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GEAHF – Get Rating)’s share price rose 4.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.40 and last traded at $2.40. Approximately 464 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 1,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.29.
Great Eagle Price Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.
About Great Eagle
Great Eagle Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, and manages residential, office, retail, and hotel properties in Asia, North America, Australasia, and Europe. The company operates through Hotel Operation, Property Investment, Property Development, Other Operations, Champion REIT, Langham, and US Real Estate Fund segments.
