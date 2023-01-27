Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) Price Target Raised to $290.00 at Stephens

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Stephens from $275.00 to $290.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

GPI has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $142.00 to $134.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Group 1 Automotive from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Group 1 Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE GPI opened at $206.44 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.10. Group 1 Automotive has a fifty-two week low of $136.16 and a fifty-two week high of $206.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Group 1 Automotive ( NYSE:GPI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $12.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.99 by $1.01. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 34.98%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. On average, analysts predict that Group 1 Automotive will post 36.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This is an increase from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.32%.

In other news, SVP Frank Grese sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.61, for a total transaction of $714,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,187,474.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Daryl Kenningham sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,002,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Frank Grese sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.61, for a total transaction of $714,440.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,187,474.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,925 shares of company stock valued at $3,708,215. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Group 1 Automotive by 1.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,308,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,928,000 after purchasing an additional 12,792 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Group 1 Automotive by 68.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 621,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,299,000 after purchasing an additional 251,565 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Group 1 Automotive by 0.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 448,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592 shares in the last quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP grew its position in Group 1 Automotive by 0.9% in the third quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 331,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,394,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eminence Capital LP grew its position in Group 1 Automotive by 43.3% in the second quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 296,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,330,000 after purchasing an additional 89,602 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc engages in the automotive retailing industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S, the UK, and Brazil. It also sells new and used cars and light trucks, arranges related vehicle financing, sells service contracts, provides automotive maintenance and repair services, and sells vehicle parts.

