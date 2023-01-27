Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOY) Short Interest Down 43.7% in January

Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,600 shares, a drop of 43.7% from the December 31st total of 27,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Grupo Financiero Banorte Trading Down 1.3 %

GBOOY traded down $0.56 on Friday, hitting $41.27. 13,458 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,849. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.18. The firm has a market cap of $23.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.11. Grupo Financiero Banorte has a one year low of $26.44 and a one year high of $43.00.

Grupo Financiero Banorte Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th were paid a dividend of $1.3296 per share. This represents a yield of 7.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 9th. Grupo Financiero Banorte’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.53%.

Grupo Financiero Banorte Company Profile

Separately, Scotiabank downgraded Grupo Financiero Banorte from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th.

Grupo Financiero Banorte SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It operates through the following segments: Holding, Banorte, Savings and Forecast, Landlord and Factor, Storage, and Brokerage house Banorte. The company was founded in 1899 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

