Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) is Moneda USA Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Moneda USA Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 557,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,859 shares during the period. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. accounts for 3.8% of Moneda USA Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Moneda USA Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. worth $3,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TV. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 158,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after buying an additional 13,444 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the 1st quarter worth $111,000. qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the 1st quarter worth $119,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 7,438,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,027,000 after purchasing an additional 344,658 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 4,138,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,415,000 after purchasing an additional 101,800 shares during the period. 56.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:TV traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 565,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,133,906. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a 52 week low of $4.47 and a 52 week high of $11.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.15, a P/E/G ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.93.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. ( NYSE:TV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $951.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $912.35 million. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. had a return on equity of 3.12% and a net margin of 70.08%. As a group, research analysts expect that Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on TV. StockNews.com cut shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $10.00 to $8.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.64.

Grupo Televisa SAB engages in the provision of media products and services. It operates through the following segments: Content, Sky, Cable, and Other Businesses. The Content segment includes advertising, network subscription revenue and licensing and syndication. The Sky segment includes direct-to-home satellite television system.

