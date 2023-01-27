GXChain (GXC) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1,304.56

GXChain (GXC) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 26th. One GXChain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.45 or 0.00001947 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, GXChain has traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar. GXChain has a market capitalization of $33.69 million and $1,304.56 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00021152 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00004765 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00009389 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000781 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00005242 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000044 BTC.

GXChain Profile

GXChain (GXC) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gxchainglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GXChain is https://reddit.com/r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling GXChain

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification.GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm.”

