H.I.S. (OTCMKTS:HISJF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $16.03

H.I.S. Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HISJF – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $16.03 and last traded at $16.03, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.03.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.08.
H.I.S. Co, Ltd. provides travel agency services worldwide. The company offers sports related tours, such as ski and diving tours; casual to luxury cruises; escort accompanied tours, honeymoons, and onboard weddings; and local tour services in Australia, Bali Island, Guam, Thailand, and South Korea. It also operates hotels and theme parks, as well as bus tours connecting Tokyo and the surrounding area to Kansai and Nagoya.
