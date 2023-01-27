H2O Innovation Inc. (OTCMKTS:HEOFF) Short Interest Up 744.4% in January

H2O Innovation Inc. (OTCMKTS:HEOFF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, an increase of 744.4% from the December 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have commented on the company. National Bank Financial cut their price target on H2O Innovation from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of H2O Innovation from C$3.75 to C$3.50 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of H2O Innovation from C$3.25 to C$2.75 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th.
H2O Innovation Price Performance
HEOFF stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $1.91. 9,291 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,781. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. H2O Innovation has a twelve month low of $1.23 and a twelve month high of $2.07. The firm has a market cap of $171.92 million, a PE ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.68 and a 200-day moving average of $1.60.
H2O Innovation Company Profile
H2O Innovation, Inc engages in the design and provision of water treatment solutions based on membrane filtration technology. It operates through the following segments: Water Technologies and Services, Specialty Products and Operation and Maintenance Services. The Water Technologies and Services segment includes water, wastewater projects and services.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on H2O Innovation (HEOFF)
- ASML Sees Demand For Chips Rallying This Year, Boosts Sales View
- KLA Corporation: Strength In A Troubled Semi-Market
- PCE Indicates Slowdown In Spending, Economy Weakens
- Microsoft’s Comeback Is Now Underway
- Can Amazon Recover Amid Tech Stock Sell-off?
Receive News & Ratings for H2O Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H2O Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.