H2O Innovation Inc. (OTCMKTS:HEOFF) Short Interest Up 744.4% in January

H2O Innovation Inc. (OTCMKTS:HEOFF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, an increase of 744.4% from the December 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. National Bank Financial cut their price target on H2O Innovation from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of H2O Innovation from C$3.75 to C$3.50 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of H2O Innovation from C$3.25 to C$2.75 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th.

H2O Innovation Price Performance

HEOFF stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $1.91. 9,291 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,781. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. H2O Innovation has a twelve month low of $1.23 and a twelve month high of $2.07. The firm has a market cap of $171.92 million, a PE ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.68 and a 200-day moving average of $1.60.

H2O Innovation Company Profile

H2O Innovation ( OTCMKTS:HEOFF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $43.05 million during the quarter. H2O Innovation had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 10.13%.

H2O Innovation, Inc engages in the design and provision of water treatment solutions based on membrane filtration technology. It operates through the following segments: Water Technologies and Services, Specialty Products and Operation and Maintenance Services. The Water Technologies and Services segment includes water, wastewater projects and services.

Featured Articles

