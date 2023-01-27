Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) Expected to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.89 Per Share

Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Hamilton Lane in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 25th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.89 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.88. The consensus estimate for Hamilton Lane’s current full-year earnings is $3.67 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Hamilton Lane’s FY2024 earnings at $3.66 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.21 EPS.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $153.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.51 million. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 33.72% and a return on equity of 45.45%.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on HLNE. UBS Group lowered their target price on Hamilton Lane from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Hamilton Lane from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Hamilton Lane from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th.

Shares of Hamilton Lane stock opened at $75.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.69 and a beta of 1.03. Hamilton Lane has a 52-week low of $55.81 and a 52-week high of $91.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.15 and a 200-day moving average of $68.84.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLNE. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Hamilton Lane in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 360.7% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 44.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 321.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. 63.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. Hamilton Lane’s payout ratio is presently 43.60%.

Hamilton Lane, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private markets investment solutions. The firm works with clients to conceive, structure, build out, manage, and monitor portfolios of private markets funds and direct investments. It also offers the following solutions: customized separate accounts, specialized funds, advisory services, distribution management, and reporting, monitoring, data, and analytics.

