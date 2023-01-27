Hancock Whitney Co. – 6 Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.39 (NASDAQ:HWCPZ)

Hancock Whitney Co. – 6 (NASDAQ:HWCPZ – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.3906 per share on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th.

Hancock Whitney Co. – 6 Price Performance

Shares of HWCPZ stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.17. The company had a trading volume of 23,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,974. Hancock Whitney Co. – 6 has a twelve month low of $22.24 and a twelve month high of $27.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.53.

Further Reading

