Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY) Short Interest Update

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.25.

Shares of HPGLY traded down $5.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $109.00. The stock had a trading volume of 120 shares, compared to its average volume of 543. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $84.07 and a 12 month high of $237.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.50.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. Its vessel and container fleets are used for the transportation of general and special cargo, various dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo covering pharmaceuticals. The company also offers bilateral EDI, a directly connected electronic data interchange; operates an e-commerce portal that provides real-time access to transport data, as well as services to manage customer's supply chain data and connect to their carriers through one interface;mobile app that allows to manage shipping process; and provides e-mail and security information services.

