HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) Sees Large Volume Increase

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 44,444 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the previous session’s volume of 84,497 shares.The stock last traded at $13.33 and had previously closed at $13.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Compass Point cut shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HarborOne Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of HarborOne Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th.

HarborOne Bancorp Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $648.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.15.

HarborOne Bancorp Announces Dividend

HarborOne Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HONE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $53.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.95 million. HarborOne Bancorp had a net margin of 21.80% and a return on equity of 7.58%. Analysts forecast that HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. HarborOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 27.72%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Gordon Jezard sold 83,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total transaction of $1,269,760.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $611,799.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 5.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HONE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 7.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,864,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,137,000 after buying an additional 135,505 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 5.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,413,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,814,000 after buying an additional 72,114 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in HarborOne Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $876,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in HarborOne Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $713,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp by 579.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 57,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 48,743 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.96% of the company’s stock.

HarborOne Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of co-operative banking services. It operates through the HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage segments. The HarborOne Bank segment consists primarily of interest earned on loans and investment securities and service charges on deposit accounts.

See Also

