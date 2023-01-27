Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.29-1.31 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.53. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.68 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.93 billion. Hasbro also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.43-$4.45 EPS.

Shares of HAS stock traded down $4.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.55. 3,585,645 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,466,602. The firm has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Hasbro has a 1-year low of $54.65 and a 1-year high of $105.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.37.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 31st. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.96%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HAS shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price target on shares of Hasbro from $106.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Hasbro from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Hasbro from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. MKM Partners decreased their price target on Hasbro from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Hasbro from $113.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $82.09.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in Hasbro by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hasbro in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in shares of Hasbro in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 26,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

