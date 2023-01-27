Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Price Target Lowered to $95.00 at DA Davidson

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at DA Davidson from $113.00 to $95.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 48.95% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research firms have also recently commented on HAS. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Hasbro from $84.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Bank of America cut Hasbro from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Hasbro from $74.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Hasbro from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Hasbro from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.30.
Hasbro Trading Down 0.5 %
Hasbro stock opened at $63.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Hasbro has a one year low of $54.65 and a one year high of $105.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.58 and its 200 day moving average is $69.37.
About Hasbro
Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.
