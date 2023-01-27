Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.43-$4.45 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.64. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.86 billion-$5.86 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.10 billion. Hasbro also updated its Q4 guidance to $1.29-1.31 EPS.
Hasbro Stock Performance
Hasbro stock traded down $4.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,295,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,450,501. The firm has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Hasbro has a twelve month low of $54.65 and a twelve month high of $105.13.
Hasbro Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 31st. Hasbro’s payout ratio is 93.96%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hasbro
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HAS. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 2,810 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after buying an additional 6,597 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Hasbro by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 6,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Hasbro by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 210,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,268,000 after purchasing an additional 5,054 shares during the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Hasbro Company Profile
Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.
Further Reading
