Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.43-$4.45 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.64. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.86 billion-$5.86 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.10 billion. Hasbro also updated its Q4 guidance to $1.29-1.31 EPS.

Hasbro Stock Performance

Hasbro stock traded down $4.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,295,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,450,501. The firm has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Hasbro has a twelve month low of $54.65 and a twelve month high of $105.13.

Hasbro Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 31st. Hasbro’s payout ratio is 93.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hasbro

HAS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Hasbro from $74.00 to $66.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Hasbro from $113.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $82.09.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HAS. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 2,810 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after buying an additional 6,597 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Hasbro by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 6,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Hasbro by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 210,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,268,000 after purchasing an additional 5,054 shares during the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

