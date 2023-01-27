HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $16.40-17.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $18.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $61.5-63.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $62.80 billion. HCA Healthcare also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $16.40-$17.60 EPS.

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HCA traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $254.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,050,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,438,315. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.65. HCA Healthcare has a twelve month low of $164.47 and a twelve month high of $279.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $244.28 and its 200-day moving average is $218.73.

HCA Healthcare Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This is an increase from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity at HCA Healthcare

Several research firms recently weighed in on HCA. StockNews.com upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $240.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $240.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $250.25.

In other HCA Healthcare news, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.07, for a total transaction of $2,240,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,902,924.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HCA Healthcare

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,800,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,948,000 after purchasing an additional 347,177 shares during the last quarter. MFN Partners Management LP increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 102.9% in the 1st quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 1,261,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,081,000 after acquiring an additional 639,701 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,217,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,010,000 after acquiring an additional 31,199 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 30.8% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 315,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000,000 after buying an additional 74,293 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 40.8% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 302,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,211,000 after buying an additional 87,677 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

