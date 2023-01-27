Head-To-Head Survey: DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) & DynTek (OTCMKTS:DYNE)

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) and DynTek (OTCMKTS:DYNE – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

72.7% of DoorDash shares are held by institutional investors. 15.5% of DoorDash shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.5% of DynTek shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for DoorDash and DynTek, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DoorDash 2 8 11 1 2.50 DynTek 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

DoorDash presently has a consensus target price of $89.14, indicating a potential upside of 56.53%. Given DoorDash’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe DoorDash is more favorable than DynTek.

This table compares DoorDash and DynTek’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DoorDash $4.89 billion 4.52 -$468.00 million ($2.42) -23.53 DynTek N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

DynTek has lower revenue, but higher earnings than DoorDash.

Risk and Volatility

DoorDash has a beta of 1.35, suggesting that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DynTek has a beta of 0.68, suggesting that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares DoorDash and DynTek’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DoorDash -14.51% -14.94% -10.63% DynTek N/A N/A N/A

Summary

DoorDash beats DynTek on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc. operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce. The company was formerly known as Palo Alto Delivery Inc. and changed its name to DoorDash, Inc. in 2015. DoorDash, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About DynTek

DynTek, Inc. provides professional information technology services to mid-market commercial businesses, state and local government agencies, and educational institutions. It offers infrastructure and data center solutions, including advanced networking, security, server virtualization, and servers and storage solutions; and Microsoft platform solutions comprising management and virtualization, messaging, communications, desktop, data platform, identity and security, portals and collaboration, and midmarket solutions. The company also provides endpoint computing solutions, such as desktop and application, application and desktop virtualization, and desktop management solutions; and talent acquisition and staff augmentation solutions. In addition, it engages in value-added resale of hardware and software products. The company was formerly known as TekInsight, Inc. and changed its name to DynTek, Inc. in December 2001. DynTek, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

