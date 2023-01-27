Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.53.

HCAT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Health Catalyst to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Health Catalyst from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th.

Health Catalyst Price Performance

Shares of HCAT stock opened at $13.64 on Friday. Health Catalyst has a 12-month low of $6.40 and a 12-month high of $31.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $746.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 4.87, a current ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.83 and a 200-day moving average of $11.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst ( NASDAQ:HCAT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $68.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.85 million. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 55.42% and a negative return on equity of 19.05%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Health Catalyst will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Daniel D. Burton acquired 197,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.14 per share, with a total value of $1,998,370.92. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 900,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,127,419.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 3,598 shares of company stock valued at $42,194 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Health Catalyst

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Health Catalyst by 96.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,928,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,705,000 after acquiring an additional 948,234 shares during the last quarter. Nepsis Inc. bought a new stake in Health Catalyst during the 3rd quarter worth $8,020,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Health Catalyst by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,941,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,634,000 after acquiring an additional 636,395 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in Health Catalyst during the 3rd quarter worth $5,216,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in Health Catalyst by 121.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 787,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,635,000 after acquiring an additional 431,939 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.55% of the company’s stock.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its offerings include data and analytics platform, a commercial-grade data and analytics platform for the healthcare sector; AI and data science, providing integration of AI into existing business intelligence tools, increasing analytics accuracy; population health management identifies improvement across the care continuum as well as actionable guidance for success and automated workflows; financial transformation providing costing and labor productivity insights and revenue capture; quality and safety improvement using clinical quality and patient safety data, analytics, and expert services; and national data ecosystem for thought leadership and mutual knowledge exchange to transform care delivery through next-gen insights.

