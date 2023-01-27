Healthcare Triangle, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCTI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Healthcare Triangle, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCTI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 440,200 shares, a growth of 175.5% from the December 31st total of 159,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,400,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 3.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reduced their price target on shares of Healthcare Triangle from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th.
Healthcare Triangle Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ HCTI traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.31. 1,644,054 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,200,904. Healthcare Triangle has a 12-month low of $0.11 and a 12-month high of $1.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.39. The firm has a market cap of $12.90 million, a P/E ratio of -1.19 and a beta of -0.51.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Healthcare Triangle
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Healthcare Triangle stock. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Triangle, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCTI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,080,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,143,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 7.81% of Healthcare Triangle at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 7.92% of the company’s stock.
About Healthcare Triangle
Healthcare Triangle, Inc, a healthcare information technology company, focuses on developing solutions in the sectors of cloud services, data science, and professional and managed services. It provides a suite of software, solutions, platforms, and services that enables healthcare and pharma organizations to deliver personalized healthcare, precision medicine, advances in drug discovery, development and efficacy, collaborative research and development, respond to evidence, and enhance the digital transformation.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Healthcare Triangle (HCTI)
- The Future Of E-Commerce: Analysis And New Data
- Chevron Delights Shareholders with $75 Billion in Share Buybacks
- Levi Strauss Is A Good Fit For Income Investors
- 3 Small Caps That Have Big Upside
- Mullen Automotive: The Good News, The Bad And The Ugly Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Triangle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Triangle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.