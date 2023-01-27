HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $23.51

HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $23.51 and traded as high as $23.88. HealthStream shares last traded at $23.77, with a volume of 82,837 shares trading hands.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HealthStream in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.
HealthStream Stock Performance
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $716.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 0.51.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in HealthStream during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of HealthStream by 405.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 2,495 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of HealthStream by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of HealthStream by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,083 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of HealthStream by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,344 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. 70.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
HealthStream Company Profile
HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the range of its clinical development, talent management, training, education, certification, scheduling, competency assessment, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as implementation and account management services.
