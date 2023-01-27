Hello Pal International Inc. (OTCMKTS:HLLPF) Short Interest Down 61.7% in January

Hello Pal International Inc. (OTCMKTS:HLLPF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,500 shares, a drop of 61.7% from the December 31st total of 45,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Hello Pal International Trading Down 26.7 %

HLLPF stock traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $0.06. The company had a trading volume of 15,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,194. Hello Pal International has a 12-month low of $0.03 and a 12-month high of $0.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.07.

Hello Pal International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hello Pal International Inc develops, markets, owns, and operates an international social networking platform in Asia. The company's Hello Pal Platform enables users to find and interact with users from all over the world through various means, such as chat messaging, livestreaming, and audio/video calling.

