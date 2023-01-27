Hello Pal International Inc. (OTCMKTS:HLLPF) Short Interest Down 61.7% in January

Hello Pal International Inc. (OTCMKTS:HLLPF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,500 shares, a drop of 61.7% from the December 31st total of 45,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Hello Pal International Trading Down 26.7 %
HLLPF stock traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $0.06. The company had a trading volume of 15,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,194. Hello Pal International has a 12-month low of $0.03 and a 12-month high of $0.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.07.
Hello Pal International Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hello Pal International (HLLPF)
- Chevron Delights Shareholders with $75 Billion in Share Buybacks
- The Future Of E-Commerce: Analysis And New Data
- Levi Strauss Is A Good Fit For Income Investors
- 3 Small Caps That Have Big Upside
- Mullen Automotive: The Good News, The Bad And The Ugly Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Hello Pal International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hello Pal International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.