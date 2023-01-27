Hemnet Group AB (publ) (OTC:HMNTY) Trading 0% Higher

Hemnet Group AB (publ) (OTC:HMNTY – Get Rating) traded up 0% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $15.34 and last traded at $14.98. 1,901 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 2,625 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Citigroup cut their price objective on Hemnet Group AB (publ) from SEK 145 to SEK 143 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 12th.

Hemnet Group AB (publ) Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.24.

About Hemnet Group AB (publ)

Hemnet Group AB (publ) operates a property platform. Its platform gathers various property buyers, sellers, and real estate agents in one place. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Stockholm, Sweden.

