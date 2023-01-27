Hemostemix (CVE:HEM) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.17

Hemostemix Inc. (CVE:HEM – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.17 and traded as high as C$0.27. Hemostemix shares last traded at C$0.26, with a volume of 294,410 shares.

Hemostemix Trading Down 12.0 %

The firm has a market cap of C$16.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.20.

Hemostemix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hemostemix Inc, a biotechnology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes blood-derived stem cell therapies for medical conditions. The company develops cell therapy products from the patient's own blood, which is a non-invasive source of therapeutic cells. Its lead product is ACP-01, an autologous cell therapy, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of critical limb ischemia in Canada and the United States, as well as for the treatment of heart and peripheral arterial diseases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hemostemix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hemostemix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.