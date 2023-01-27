Herald Investment Management Ltd Buys 327,869 Shares of Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN)

Herald Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Rating) by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,415,869 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 327,869 shares during the period. Herald Investment Management Ltd owned about 0.84% of Ribbon Communications worth $3,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Ribbon Communications by 21.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,058 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 4,138 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Ribbon Communications by 103.8% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 10,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Ribbon Communications by 10.7% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 72,400 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Ribbon Communications by 1.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 431,590 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,334,000 after buying an additional 7,168 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ribbon Communications by 5.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 157,474 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 8,002 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RBBN shares. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Ribbon Communications from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Ribbon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Westpark Capital upgraded shares of Ribbon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday.

Shares of RBBN traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $3.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,952. The stock has a market capitalization of $586.75 million, a PE ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Ribbon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.19 and a twelve month high of $4.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.79 and a 200-day moving average of $2.90.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $207.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.90 million. Ribbon Communications had a negative return on equity of 2.86% and a negative net margin of 26.31%. Equities analysts predict that Ribbon Communications Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Ribbon Communications Inc provides communications technology in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud and Edge, and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides software and hardware products; and solutions and services for enabling voice over internet protocol communications, voice over long-term evolution, and voice over 5G communications and unified communications and collaboration.

