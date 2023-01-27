Herald Investment Management Ltd Buys New Shares in Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW)

Herald Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 75,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,052,000. Herald Investment Management Ltd owned 0.66% of Aviat Networks as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AVNW. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Aviat Networks by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,488 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after acquiring an additional 3,473 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Aviat Networks by 58.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,718 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Aviat Networks by 15.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,944 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 1,864 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Aviat Networks by 5.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 525,162 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $16,159,000 after buying an additional 28,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Aviat Networks by 5.0% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 25,400 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on AVNW. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Aviat Networks from $56.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aviat Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.33.

Shares of AVNW stock traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $31.74. The stock had a trading volume of 7,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,958. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.24 and a 200 day moving average of $30.48. The stock has a market cap of $359.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.70 and a beta of 1.70. Aviat Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.88 and a 12-month high of $35.18.

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $81.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.30 million. Aviat Networks had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 15.07%. As a group, research analysts expect that Aviat Networks, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aviat Networks, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of wireless network products and solutions. Its product includes wireless transmission networking systems for microwave and millimeter wave networking applications such as microwave routers, microwave switches, and split mount RF unit. It also offers services such as network planning and design, site surveys and construction, systems integration, installation, maintenance, network monitoring, training, and customer services.

