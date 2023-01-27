Herald Investment Management Ltd Invests $1.43 Million in Valens Semiconductor Ltd. (NYSE:VLN)

Herald Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Valens Semiconductor Ltd. (NYSE:VLN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 341,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,430,000. Herald Investment Management Ltd owned about 0.35% of Valens Semiconductor as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Valens Semiconductor by 62.4% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 149,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 57,430 shares during the period. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Valens Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at approximately $532,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Valens Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in Valens Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, B. Riley Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Valens Semiconductor in the second quarter worth $127,000. Institutional investors own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VLN. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Valens Semiconductor from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Valens Semiconductor from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Valens Semiconductor Price Performance

Shares of VLN traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 894,165. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.92 and its 200-day moving average is $4.29. Valens Semiconductor Ltd. has a 52-week low of $2.71 and a 52-week high of $7.48.

Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $23.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.70 million. Valens Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 32.19% and a negative return on equity of 14.06%. Equities analysts predict that Valens Semiconductor Ltd. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valens Semiconductor Company Profile

Valens Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor products that enables high-speed video and data transmission for the audio-video and automotive industries. It offers HDBaseT technology, which enables the simultaneous delivery of ultra-high-definition digital video and audio, Ethernet, USB, control signals, and power through a single long-reach cable.

