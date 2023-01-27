Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 7th. This is a positive change from Heritage Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

Heritage Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 31.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Heritage Financial to earn $2.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.5%.

Shares of NASDAQ:HFWA opened at $28.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. Heritage Financial has a 52-week low of $23.31 and a 52-week high of $34.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.02. The firm has a market cap of $983.15 million, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 0.63.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HFWA shares. DA Davidson increased their target price on Heritage Financial to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Heritage Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Heritage Financial to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

In other Heritage Financial news, Director Brian Charneski sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.67, for a total transaction of $67,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,068,416.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Brian L. Vance sold 5,148 shares of Heritage Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.73, for a total transaction of $168,494.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 92,365 shares in the company, valued at $3,023,106.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian Charneski sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.67, for a total value of $67,340.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,068,416.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,341 shares of company stock worth $274,738. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Heritage Financial by 75.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in Heritage Financial by 25.6% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Heritage Financial during the third quarter valued at $239,000. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Heritage Financial in the first quarter worth $286,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heritage Financial in the second quarter valued at $306,000. Institutional investors own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

