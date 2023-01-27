Hess (NYSE:HES) Price Target Increased to $185.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Susquehanna from $179.00 to $185.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Hess in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Hess from $159.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Hess from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Hess in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a hold rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of Hess from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $150.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $163.21.

Hess Price Performance

HES opened at $160.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.46 billion, a PE ratio of 26.70 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $142.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.33. Hess has a 52-week low of $86.42 and a 52-week high of $160.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Hess Announces Dividend

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. Hess had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 25.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hess will post 7.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Hess’s payout ratio is currently 24.96%.

Insider Activity at Hess

In other Hess news, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 37,419 shares of Hess stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.21, for a total value of $5,545,869.99. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,346,554.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 37,419 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.21, for a total transaction of $5,545,869.99. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,346,554.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 53,851 shares of Hess stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.45, for a total value of $7,724,925.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 78,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,251,357.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hess

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Hess in the 2nd quarter worth $94,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Hess by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,816 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Hess in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,940,000. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in Hess by 65.2% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 7,588 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 2,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Hess by 61.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,946,839 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $524,068,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876,080 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Hess Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

Further Reading

