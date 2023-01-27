Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.70-$1.90 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.80. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.725-$1.825 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.75 billion.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages recently issued reports on HXL. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Hexcel from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Hexcel in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a peer perform rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Hexcel from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Hexcel from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hexcel in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $58.56.
Hexcel Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:HXL opened at $67.77 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.79 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Hexcel has a 12 month low of $47.38 and a 12 month high of $68.01.
Hexcel Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. This is a positive change from Hexcel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.03%.
Insider Activity at Hexcel
In related news, insider Gina Fitzsimons sold 1,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.64, for a total value of $77,481.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,802.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hexcel
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HXL. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Hexcel by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,268 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Hexcel by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,064 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Hexcel by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,097 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hexcel by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,823 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Hexcel by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,884 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after acquiring an additional 6,443 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.87% of the company’s stock.
Hexcel Company Profile
Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It includes carbon fibers, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, adhesives, radio frequency / electromagnetic interference (RF/EMI) and microwave absorbing materials, engineered honeycomb and composite structures.
