Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The aerospace company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $429.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.18 million. Hexcel had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 8.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. Hexcel updated its FY23 guidance to $1.70-$1.90 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:HXL traded down $0.66 on Friday, hitting $67.11. The stock had a trading volume of 99,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 548,792. The company has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.79 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.46. Hexcel has a twelve month low of $47.38 and a twelve month high of $68.01.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is a positive change from Hexcel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.03%.

In other Hexcel news, insider Gina Fitzsimons sold 1,257 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.64, for a total transaction of $77,481.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,802.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Hexcel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $261,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Hexcel in the 3rd quarter valued at $677,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Hexcel by 185.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,074 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 10,446 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Hexcel by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,153,201 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $163,084,000 after acquiring an additional 40,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 0.5% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 44,406 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,297,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. 97.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HXL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Hexcel from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Hexcel in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Hexcel from $53.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hexcel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.22.

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It includes carbon fibers, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, adhesives, radio frequency / electromagnetic interference (RF/EMI) and microwave absorbing materials, engineered honeycomb and composite structures.

