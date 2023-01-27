HICL Infrastructure (LON:HICL) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $167.17

HICL Infrastructure PLC (LON:HICL – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 167.17 ($2.07) and traded as low as GBX 166 ($2.06). HICL Infrastructure shares last traded at GBX 166.20 ($2.06), with a volume of 3,185,985 shares traded.

HICL Infrastructure Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 164.97 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 167.17. The stock has a market cap of £3.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 978.82.

HICL Infrastructure Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 24th were issued a GBX 2.06 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 24th. This represents a yield of 1.24%. HICL Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling

HICL Infrastructure Company Profile

In other news, insider Liz Barber acquired 15,000 shares of HICL Infrastructure stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 168 ($2.08) per share, for a total transaction of £25,200 ($31,199.70).

HICL Infrastructure PLC specializes in direct and fund of funds investments. For direct investments, it seeks to invest in infrastructure projects. It invests in project companies which have not yet completed the construction phases of their concessions including project companies which are in the process of bidding for project concessions.

