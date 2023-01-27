Hidigital btc Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $7.33 Billion (HDBTC)

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 27th. Over the last seven days, Hidigital btc has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar. One Hidigital btc token can currently be bought for $3.49 or 0.00020906 BTC on exchanges. Hidigital btc has a total market cap of $7.33 billion and $36,275.18 worth of Hidigital btc was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Hidigital btc alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002570 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 80.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $92.11 or 0.00401348 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,465.12 or 0.28169539 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.72 or 0.00591354 BTC.

Hidigital btc Profile

Hidigital btc was first traded on February 23rd, 2019. Hidigital btc’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens. Hidigital btc’s official Twitter account is @hdbtcfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hidigital btc is hdbtc.io.

Buying and Selling Hidigital btc

According to CryptoCompare, “Hidigital btc (HDBTC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Hidigital btc has a current supply of 2,100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Hidigital btc is 3.48927448 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hdbtc.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hidigital btc directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hidigital btc should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hidigital btc using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hidigital btc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hidigital btc and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.