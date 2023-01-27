Highway Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:HIHO) Short Interest Up 326.1% in January

Highway Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:HIHO – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, an increase of 326.1% from the December 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet raised Highway from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Get Highway alerts:

Highway Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of HIHO traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.30. The company had a trading volume of 13,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,445. The company has a market capitalization of $9.40 million, a PE ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 0.20. Highway has a one year low of $1.71 and a one year high of $3.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.18.

Highway Cuts Dividend

About Highway

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. Highway’s payout ratio is 125.01%.

(Get Rating)

Highway Holdings Ltd. engages in the manufacture of metal, plastic, electric and electronic components, subassemblies, and finished products. It operates through the Metal Stamping and Mechanical Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) and Electric OEM segments. The Metal Stamping and Mechanical OEM segment focuses on the manufacture and sale of metal parts and components.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Highway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.