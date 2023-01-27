Highway Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:HIHO) Short Interest Up 326.1% in January

Highway Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:HIHO – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, an increase of 326.1% from the December 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Separately, TheStreet raised Highway from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.
Shares of HIHO traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.30. The company had a trading volume of 13,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,445. The company has a market capitalization of $9.40 million, a PE ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 0.20. Highway has a one year low of $1.71 and a one year high of $3.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.18.
Highway Holdings Ltd. engages in the manufacture of metal, plastic, electric and electronic components, subassemblies, and finished products. It operates through the Metal Stamping and Mechanical Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) and Electric OEM segments. The Metal Stamping and Mechanical OEM segment focuses on the manufacture and sale of metal parts and components.
