Hino Motors, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HINOY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Hino Motors, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HINOYGet Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HINOY remained flat at $37.33 during trading on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.10. Hino Motors has a twelve month low of $37.33 and a twelve month high of $93.15.

Hino Motors (OTCMKTS:HINOYGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter. Hino Motors had a negative net margin of 6.59% and a negative return on equity of 6.25%.

Hino Motors, Ltd. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of trucks and buses. The company products include trucks, bus chassis, diesel engines, light-commercial vehicles, passenger vehicles, various types of engines and spare parts. It also offers HINO300 series, HINO500 series and HINO700 series trucks; hybrid HINO300 series, hybrid touring coach, hybrid low-floor buses, touring coach, low-floor buses, industrial engine E13C-TI and industrial engine J08C-T.

