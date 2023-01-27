HMS Networks AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HMNKF) Stock Rating Lowered by DNB Markets

HMS Networks AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HMNKF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at DNB Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

HMS Networks AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:HMNKF opened at $48.76 on Friday. HMS Networks AB has a twelve month low of $42.14 and a twelve month high of $53.47.

