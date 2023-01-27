Hochschild Mining (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.87

Hochschild Mining plc (OTCMKTS:HCHDF – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.87 and traded as high as $1.02. Hochschild Mining shares last traded at $0.97, with a volume of 7,595 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on HCHDF. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Hochschild Mining from GBX 140 ($1.73) to GBX 100 ($1.24) in a research note on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Hochschild Mining from GBX 180 ($2.23) to GBX 170 ($2.10) in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th.

Get Hochschild Mining alerts:

Hochschild Mining Price Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

About Hochschild Mining

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver in the Americas. It holds 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hochschild Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hochschild Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.