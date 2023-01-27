Horizen (ZEN) Price Reaches $10.72 on Major Exchanges

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 4.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. Over the last seven days, Horizen has traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar. One Horizen coin can currently be bought for $10.72 or 0.00046297 BTC on popular exchanges. Horizen has a market capitalization of $142.63 million and $17.05 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46.56 or 0.00201045 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.32 or 0.00074781 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001856 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001124 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002100 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000210 BTC.

About Horizen

Horizen (CRYPTO:ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 13,303,475 coins. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. Horizen’s official website is www.horizen.io. The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Horizen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an inclusive ecosystem where everyone is empowered and rewarded for their contributions. Horizen’s massively scalable platform enables businesses and developers to quickly and affordably create their own public or private blockchains utilizing the largest node network in the industry. Horizen’s Sidechain SDK provides all necessary components for easy and fast deployment of a fully customizable blockchain.Horizen's native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin currently trading on exchanges including Bittrex, Binance, and Changelly. ZEN is integrated on major wallets including Horizen's flagship app, Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.We use the APIs from https://explorer.horizen.io/ and https://zen.tokenview.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

